FILE PHOTO: Nabil Karoui, businessman and owner of the private channel Nessma TV, submits his candidacy for the presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia, August 2, 2019. Picture taken August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

(Reuters) - A judge ordered the detention of Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui on Tuesday to face charges of tax evasion and money laundering, Mosaique FM radio reported.

Karoui’s own Nessma TV channel reported he had been arrested as he traveled to Tunis.