FILE PHOTO: Tunisia's presidential candidate Nabil Karoui gestures before a televised debate with his opponent Kais Saied (not pictured) ahead of Sunday's second-round runoff electionin Tunis, Tunisia October 11, 2019. REUTERS / Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS (Reuters) - Nabil Karoui on Monday conceded defeat in Sunday’s presidential election, issuing a statement of congratulations to his opponent Kais Saied, whom exit polls had earlier showed winning by a landslide.

“I would like to congratulate you on your election to the presidency,” Karoui said in a statement several hours before the electoral commission was expected to announce official preliminary results.