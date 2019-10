Nabil Baffoun, President of the Independent Higher Authority for Election, speaks during the announcement of the results of a second round runoff of a presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS (Reuters) - Kais Saied won Sunday’s presidential election in Tunisia, taking 72.71% of votes, the electoral commission said in a televised statement on Monday, giving its own official preliminary results.

Saied’s opponent Nabil Karoui conceded defeat earlier on Monday and the electoral commission said turnout was 55% of the vote.