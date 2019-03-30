Tunisia delays presidential elections by one week to Nov 17

FILE PHOTO: Tunisia's Prime Minister Youssef Chahed speaks at the Assembly of People's Representatives in Tunis, Tunisia September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi/File Photo

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia has delayed the first round of its presidential elections by one week to Nov. 17, a spokesman for the elections commission said on Friday.

The initial date had been set for Nov. 10 but this conflicted with an Islamic holiday, when many Tunisians are traveling.

The parliamentary race is expected to be fought closely by the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, the more secular Tahya Tounes party of Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, and the Nidaa Tounes party led by Hafedh Caid Essebsi, the president’s son.

They rule the North African country together but their coalition has been hit by infighting that has hampered decision-making and slowed economic reforms demanded by foreign donors.