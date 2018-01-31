France reinforces financial support for Tunisia as Macron visits

TUNIS (Reuters) - France said on Wednesday that it would provide Tunisia with more than 272 million euros ($338 million) in new financing as it seeks to bolster the North African nation’s democratic transition.

The support includes 177 million euros in loans, 50 million euros in aid, 30 million euros in debt relief and a 15 million euro credit line, and was announced during a visit to Tunis by French President Emmanuel Macron.

France had already pledged to provide Tunisia with 1.2 billion euros in aid from 2016-2020, a commitment that Macron reaffirmed at the start of his two-day state visit.

France intended to provide a further 500 million euros of support for the period 2020-2022, he said.