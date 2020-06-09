At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

TUNIS (Reuters) - At least 20 African migrants died when a boat carrying more than 50 people sank off Tunisia, an official said on Tuesday.

The bodies were found off the coast of Sfax on Tuesday, the official said. A total of 53 people had set out on the boat at the weekend aiming to reach Italy.

Coast Guard units and the army were searching for the other missing people.

Last year, 86 African migrants drowned after their boat capsized having set off for Europe from Libya, in one of the worst such accidents in Tunisia.