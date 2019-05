DUBAI (Reuters) - At least 70 migrants drowned on Friday when their boat sank in international waters off the Tunisian coast, and 16 were saved, the state-run Tunis Afrique Presse agency said.

The boat sank 40 nautical miles off the coast of Sfax, south of the capital Tunis, it said. Fishing boats rescued the survivors, it said.

The U.N. migration agency put the death toll at at least 50, with 16 survivors.