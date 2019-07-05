Tunisian PM bans wearing of niqab in public institutions

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed attends a joint news conference with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte in Tunis, Tunisia, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has banned the wearing of the niqab face veil in public institutions “for security reasons” an official source told Reuters on Friday.

The decision follows Tuesday’s suicide bombing in Tunis by a wanted militant.

It was the third such incident within a week and came as Tunisia prepares for autumn elections and at the peak of a tourist season in which the country hopes to draw record number of visitors. Islamic State has claimed all three attacks.