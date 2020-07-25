Tunisia president chooses new prime minister amid hopes of ending political crisis

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian President Kais Saied on Saturday designated the interior minister as the new prime minister to succeed Elyes Fakhfakh, who resigned over allegations of a conflict of interest, the state news agency said.
New premier Hichem Mechichi, an independent, now has a month to form a government capable of winning a confidence vote in parliament by a simple majority, or the president will dissolve parliament and call for another election with urgent economic decisions hanging over Tunisia.
