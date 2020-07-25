World News
July 25, 2020 / 8:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tunisia president chooses new prime minister amid hopes of ending political crisis

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Tunisia's President Kais Saied gives a speech at the government's swearing-in ceremony at the Carthage Palace outside the capital Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2020. Fethi Belaid/Pool via REUTERS

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian President Kais Saied on Saturday designated the interior minister as the new prime minister to succeed Elyes Fakhfakh, who resigned over allegations of a conflict of interest, the state news agency said.

New premier Hichem Mechichi, an independent, now has a month to form a government capable of winning a confidence vote in parliament by a simple majority, or the president will dissolve parliament and call for another election with urgent economic decisions hanging over Tunisia.

Reporting By Tarek Amara; editing by Grant McCool

