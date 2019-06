Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi and Maltese President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca (partly hidden) attend a welcomeing ceremony at the start of his two-day state visit to Malta, in Valletta, Malta February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, 92, was on Thursday brought to a military hospital after suffering a “severe health crisis”, the presidency said on Thursday.

No more details were immediately available.