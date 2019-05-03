World News
May 3, 2019 / 1:39 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Tunisia orders army to transport fuel during walkout

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia ordered the army on Friday to transport fuel to filling stations on Friday, the second day of a strike by fuel distribution workers that has caused empty pumps and long queues across the country.

The three-day walkout began on Thursday to press demands for higher wages. The government is facing rising public demands for more pay with inflation at about 7 percent. It is also contending with pressure from international lenders to cut the public wage bill and other spending to shore up state finances.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below