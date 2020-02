FILE PHOTO: Workers install the logo of Turkcell, country's top mobile operator, on the Tat Towers in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish telecoms company Turkcell has signed an agreement with Chinese telecoms giant Huawei to use Huawei Mobile Services app ecosystem, Seth Wang, a Huawei Turkey official, said on Wednesday.

Turkcell said last year that Huawei has been a reliable business partner and their partnership is set to continue.

