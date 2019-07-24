Twenty-two Poles injured after bus crash in southern Turkey

People look at the wreckage of a bus carrying tourists from Poland after an accident in the southern resort town of Kemer, Turkey, July 23, 2019. Demiroren News Agency (DHA) via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - At least 22 Polish citizens were injured, including three seriously, after a bus crashed down a wooded slope near the southern Turkish resort of Kemer on Tuesday, according to a Polish ministry and Turkish and Polish media.

“Seven people are still in hospital. Amongst these seven, three are seriously injured,” Ewa Suwara, a spokeswoman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters on Wednesday.

Turkey’s Milliyet newspaper said Russian and Norwegian tourists were also on board, adding that a total of 25 were wounded, mostly by broken glass, and taken to hospitals.

Turkish TV footage from Kemer, near Antalya on the Mediterranean coast, showed people climbing back up to the road from an overturned bus.

Suwara said 38 Poles were on board and added the country’s consular services have contacted the families of those injured.