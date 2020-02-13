Turkey's Atlasglobal suspends flight operations: news websites

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Turkish airline Atlasglobal is pictured during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish airline Atlasglobal has decided to suspend all its operations and told its personnel not to come to work on Thursday, the aviation sector news website AirportHaber and other media reported.

A source with knowledge of the matter also told Reuters such a decision had been taken. Company officials were not available for comment.

The airline had previously temporarily suspended its flights in November, saying that the transfer to Istanbul’s new airport had caused it cash flow problems with sharp rise in costs.

An Atlasglobal flight from Istanbul to Baghdad was canceled according to information on the Istanbul Airport website.

Founded in 2001, Atlasglobal offers scheduled flights for passengers and cargo and operates domestic and international routes to Europe, Russia, Kazakhstan, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates.