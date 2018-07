ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s army may come under the authority of the defense ministry, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by private broadcaster CNN Turk on Wednesday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks at a press conference during a visit in the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia, Cyprus July 10,2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou/File Photo

Erdogan on Monday appointed former Chief of Staff Hulusi Akar as defense minister. He made the comment to reporters traveling his plane to a NATO summit in Brussels, CNN Turk said.