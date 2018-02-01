Boiler room explosion rocks Turkish capital, three injured: governor, media

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An explosion in the boiler room of a building rocked the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, the local governor said on Twitter, and media reports quoted him as saying three people had been injured as a result.

“An explosion has occurred in the gas boiler room of a building in (the district of) Cukurambar, the cause of which is currently undetermined,” Ankara governor Ercan Topaca said.

Authorities were considering sabotage as the cause of the explosion, and the investigation was going on, he was also quoted by media as saying.

Three people had sustained light injuries due to debris flying from the scene of the explosion, he was also quoted as saying.

Ambulances rushed to the scene following the sound of the explosion, a Reuters witness said.

Images from the scene showed extensive damage to the building’s facade. Windows of nearby cars were blown out and debris was strewn in the street.

The building had been empty except for security personnel at the time of the explosion, local media said.