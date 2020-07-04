World News
July 4, 2020 / 2:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey orders detention of three people over firework factory blasts, agency reports

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish prosecutor ordered the detention of three employees in connection with explosions this week at a fireworks factory in northwest Turkey, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.

The manager in charge and two foremen were ordered to be detained over the incident at the factory in Sakarya province, Anadolu said.

A series of large explosions shook the plant on Friday, killing four people and wounding 114, health officials said.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below