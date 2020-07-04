Turkey orders detention of three people over firework factory blasts, agency reports

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish prosecutor ordered the detention of three employees in connection with explosions this week at a fireworks factory in northwest Turkey, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.

The manager in charge and two foremen were ordered to be detained over the incident at the factory in Sakarya province, Anadolu said.

A series of large explosions shook the plant on Friday, killing four people and wounding 114, health officials said.