Turkey says Dutch, Belgian, French firms eye canal plan: Anadolu

ANKARA (Reuters) - Dutch, Belgian and French companies are interested in a massive and controversial canal project on the edge of Istanbul, Turkish Transport Minister Cahit Turhan said on Monday, according to Anadolu news agency.

The canal, which Turhan said should be completed by 2026, would relieve shipping on the Bosphorus strait running through the country’s largest city.

Kanal Istanbul is one of the most ambitious of the mega-infrastructure plans undertaken in President Tayyip Erdogan’s 17-year rule, and has drawn criticism from environmentalists, petitioning citizens and the city’s mayor.