Turkey crafting broader crypto regulations, cenbank head says

FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, bitcoin, etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s Finance Ministry is working on wider regulations regarding cryptocurrencies, Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Friday, adding the bank does not intend to ban them.

In an interview with Turkish broadcasters, Kavcioglu said some details would be ready in two weeks.

The central bank last week banned the use of crypto assets in payments citing significant risks due to volatile market values.