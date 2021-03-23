Turkey's cenbank governor to meet some banks' general managers on Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's new Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu sits at his office in Ankara, Turkey March 21, 2021. Turkish Central Bank/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s new central bank governor, whose shock appointment at the weekend triggered financial market turmoil, will hold talks with some banks’ general managers on Wednesday afternoon, banking sources said.

The central bank confirmed to Reuters that such a meeting will take place.

Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said during a 90-minute call with bankers on Sunday that he planned no immediate policy change and that any move would depend on inflation, according to a source familiar with the call.

The banking sources said Wednesday’s meeting would involve the heads of banks which did not take part in Sunday’s meeting, which involved bank heads in the Banks Association of Turkey’s general assembly.