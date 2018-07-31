Turkey's cenbank sharply raises 2018 inflation forecast to 13.4 percent

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank sharply raised its 2018 inflation forecast to 13.4 percent from 8.4 percent previously, governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

Speaking at the bank’s quarterly inflation briefing, Cetinkaya also said the bank was lifting its 2019 year-end inflation forecast to 9.3 percent from the 6.5 percent announced in the previous report in April.

The revisions follow a leap in consumer price inflation to a 14-year high of 15.39 percent in June, which has helped drive the lira beyond 4.9 to the dollar in recent weeks, despite interest rate hikes of 500 basis points since April.

At 0810 GMT the lira TRYTOM=D3, which has lost around a fifth of its value this year, stood at 4.9150.

Data from the second quarter suggested economic activity was decelerating and had started rebalancing, Cetinkaya said.

However, inflation will show a limited increase in the third quarter, he said, adding that a tight monetary policy stance would be maintained for a long time.