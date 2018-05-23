Turkish central bank says met to evaluate recent developments

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Wednesday its Monetary Policy Committee met to discuss recent developments.

A money changer counts Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Diyarbakir, Turkey May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

The country’s lira had tumbled 5 percent against the dollar on Wednesday, accelerating a selloff that has seen the currency lose a fifth of its value this year as investors fret over President Tayyip Erdogan’s influence on monetary policy.

The central bank’s announcement boosted the lira. It rose to as high as 4.704 from 4.845 beforehand.