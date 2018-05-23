FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 23, 2018 / 4:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish central bank says met to evaluate recent developments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Wednesday its Monetary Policy Committee met to discuss recent developments.

A money changer counts Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Diyarbakir, Turkey May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

The country’s lira had tumbled 5 percent against the dollar on Wednesday, accelerating a selloff that has seen the currency lose a fifth of its value this year as investors fret over President Tayyip Erdogan’s influence on monetary policy.

The central bank’s announcement boosted the lira. It rose to as high as 4.704 from 4.845 beforehand.

Reporting by David Dolan; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.