Turkish central bank saw slight rise in year-end inflation expectations

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Inflation expectations for the year-end increased slightly last month, while those for the next 12 months declined, the Turkish central bank said on Thursday in minutes of last week’s monetary policy committee meeting.

The bank unexpectedly halted a nearly year-long easing cycle last week, keeping its key interest rate unchanged at 8.25%. In Thursday’s minutes it said leading indicators suggest that annual unprocessed food and energy inflation may rise in June.