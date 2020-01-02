Turkish central bank to apply commission on forex required reserves: Bloomberg HT

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Turkey's Central Bank (TCMB) is pictured at the entrance of the bank's headquarters in Ankara, Turkey April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank will begin applying a commission on foreign currency required reserves, broadcaster Bloomberg HT reported on Thursday.

The bank will charge an annual 0.025% on required reserves for U.S. dollar-denominated deposits and participation funds, the report said, citing three sources.

It will charge an annual 0.0025% on required reserves for non-U.S. dollar-denominated deposits and participation funds that are held in euros and U.S. dollars, it said.

The new regulation will take effect on Jan. 10, the report said.