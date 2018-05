ISTANBUL (Reuters) - It is high time that Turkey restored monetary policy credibility, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday, shortly after the central bank said its Monetary Policy Committee had convened.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek speaks during a television interview after IMFC plenary the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

In tweeted comments, Simsek also said he supported any action by the central bank to stem the slide in the lira and achieve price stability.