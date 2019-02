Turkey's central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish central bank will maintain tight policy until inflation shows a convincing improvement, and the bank may take liquidity steps to support financial stability, the bank’s governor told state-run Anadolu news agency on Thursday.

Bank’s Governor Murat Cetinkaya said such liquidity steps would not bear direct signals regarding the monetary policy stance.