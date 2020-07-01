Turkish competition board launches probe into Audi, Porsche, VW, Mercedes-Benz and BMW

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the German car manufacturer Audi is pictured at a dealership in Kiev, Ukraine June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish Competition Board said on Wednesday that it launched an investigation into German carmakers Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW to determine whether they violated competition law.

The competition board said findings regarding claims on the companies’ actions on security cooperation, environment cooperation and sharing competition-sensitive information were determined to be adequate to start an investigation.