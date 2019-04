Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a signing ceremony following the talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 8, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish court on Thursday acquitted HSBC Turkey chief executive Selim Kervanci of a charge of insulting President Tayyip Erdogan by retweeting a video on social media at the time of nationwide protests in 2013.

Kervanci told the court he did not intend to insult anyone by retweeting the video and had not viewed the video before sharing it.