September 20, 2018 / 2:56 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Turkish court rules to release jailed opposition lawmaker: Anadolu

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Turkish court on Thursday ruled to release a jailed opposition lawmaker after having sentenced him to more than five years for disclosing government secrets, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

FILE PHOTO: Imprisoned opposition lawmaker Enis Berberoglu of Republican People's Party (CHP) attends a funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Enis Berberoglu, the first lawmaker from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) to be sentenced in a government purge following a 2016 failed coup attempt, was sentenced in February on charges he gave an opposition newspaper a video purporting to show Turkey’s intelligence agency trucking weapons into Syria.

On Thursday, Turkey’s court of appeals ruled Berberoglu’s sentence should be suspended, Anadolu said.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Alison Williams

