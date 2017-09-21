FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Istanbul's Ataturk airport reopens after jet crash, Turkish Airlines CEO says
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 21, 2017 / 6:54 PM / in a month

Istanbul's Ataturk airport reopens after jet crash, Turkish Airlines CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Istanbul’s main Ataturk airport was reopened to traffic on Thursday after a private jet crashed on the runway, causing authorities to suspend flights, the head of Turkish Airlines said on Twitter.

A passenger aircraft takes off as firefigters and forensic experts stand next to the wreckage of a private jet after it crashed at Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The jet, registered as TC-KON, crashed after reporting a malfunction as it was taking off, the state-run news agency Anadolu said. The flight was heading to the Ercan airport in northern Cyprus, Anadolu reported.

Police said the jet’s two pilots, a cabin crew member and a passenger were slightly injured in the crash.

The jet’s rear end was detached from the aircraft, with emergency teams and firefighters at the crash site, images from a Reuters photographer on the scene showed.

The jet had briefly burst into flames after crashing, causing traffic at the airport to be suspended, Anadolu said.

Turkish Airlines Chief Executive Bilal Eksi said both runways at the airport were now operational.

Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Additional reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Dirimcan Barut, Umit Bektas and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.