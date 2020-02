ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Shares of Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines (PGSUS.IS) were down more than 4% in early Thursday trade after an accident a day earlier at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport which killed three people and injured 180.

Pegasus shares opened 6.56% lower and at 0707 GMT stood at 71.6 lira, down 4.2%. A Pegasus plane on Wednesday evening skidded off the end of a wet runway at Sabiha Gokcen and broke into three pieces after landing.