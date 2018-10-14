At least 15 killed as truck carrying migrants crashes in Turkey: agencies

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Fifteen people, including children, were killed when a truck carrying migrants crashed in the western Turkish province of Izmir on Sunday, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

The mangled wreckage of the open top truck lay toppled over in an irrigation canal, some 20 meters below a highway from which it apparently fell after crashing through a barrier, video and photos published by Anadolu showed.

According to the private Demiroren news agency, 18 people were killed in the accident which happened in the early hours of Sunday. It said many were also injured in the crash.

Ambulances were sent to the area after the truck veered off the road while traveling from Aydin to Izmir and toppled over, Anadolu said. There were no details on the identities of the migrants.

A CNN Turk correspondent at the scene said work was continuing to try and retrieve the dead and wounded trapped beneath the truck.