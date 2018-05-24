Turkey's ruling party vows measures to ease cost pressures caused by interest rates

ANKARA (Reuters) - The ruling AK Party of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan pledged to take measures to ease the cost pressure caused by interest rates in its manifesto for next month’s elections, published on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a meeting of his ruling AK Party in Ankara, Turkey, May 11, 2018. Cem Oksuz/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

The manifesto said the central bank will continue to determine monetary policy instruments itself and forex markets will be watched closely, with forex liquidity instruments continuing to be used when necessary.