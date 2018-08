ISTANBUL (Reuters) - International rating agencies have been making intense efforts to create a pessimistic view of Turkey’s banks, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Friday, but added that the government vowed to stand by its financial institutions.

FILE PHOTO: Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, attends a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Speaking at a gathering of small to mid-size businesses, Albayrak also said Turkey was going to continue to take steps to support and protect its currency.