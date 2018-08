ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will not use U.S. products in construction, the environment and urbanisation minister said on Tuesday, in response to what he called “speculative moves in the U.S. dollar.”

FILE PHOTO: Labourers work at the construction site of a new office building at the business district of Sisli in Istanbul, Turkey May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Minister Murat Kurum said the country was going through an economic siege. The lira has lost more than 40 percent of its value against the dollar this year, and has traded at a record low on Monday.