Turkey says working on new loan package for small-to-medium enterprises

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is working on a new loan package for small-to-medium enterprises in order to establish stability in markets and carry out economic activity in a healthy way, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Friday.
In a statement, the ministry said the Turkish Union of Chambers and Bourses (TOBB) would work on the package with volunteer private and state banks. It said the package would be implemented soon.
Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ece Toksabay