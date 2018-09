ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that problems in the economy were not caused by Turkey and the country will continue on its path stronger if it stands tall.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference with President Hassan Rouhani of Iran and Vladimir Putin of Russia following their meeting in Tehran, Iran September 7, 2018. Cem Oksuz/Turkish Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

In a speech to a traders’ confederation in Ankara, Erdogan described the lira slide as being the result of “artificial volatility”.