FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are pictured at a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he was in charge of the country’s economy, adding that his government had thwarted attacks on the lira currency.

Speaking at a rally in the capital Ankara ahead of Sunday’s local elections, Erdogan also said Turkey would rapdily begin to implement structural reforms to strengthen the economy against attacks after the elections.