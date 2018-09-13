Turkey's inflation is a result of wrong central bank steps, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s high inflation is a result of the central bank’s wrong steps and Turkey must lower interest rates, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, two hours before a central bank announcement which investors expect will hike rates.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Speaking to a traders’ confederation in Ankara, Erdogan said what Turkey is experiencing is not a crisis and repeated his belief that high interest rates cause high inflation.