ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish economy is not in a crisis or going bankrupt and the fluctuations in the foreign exchange rate are the ‘missiles’ of an economic war waged against Turkey, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Lira banknotes are seen in this October 10, 2017 picture illustration. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Illustration/File Photo

Speaking at a provincial meeting of his AK Party in the Black Sea coastal city of Rize, Erdogan said Turkey was preparing to conduct trade through national currencies with China, Russia and Ukraine.