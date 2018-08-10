Turkey's Erdogan says will not lose economic war: TRT Haber

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will not lose the economic war it is engaged in, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying on Friday, after the lira tumbled to a record low against the U.S. dollar over economic worries and concerns over a row with the United States.
“We will not lose the economic war,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by state broadcaster TRT Haber.
Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 plunged as much as 14 percent on Friday as worries about Erdogan's influence over monetary policy and worsening U.S. relations snowballed into a market panic that also hit shares of European banks.
Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans