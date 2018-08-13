FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 11:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Erdogan says he expects attacks on Turkish economy to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he expected attacks on Turkey’s economy to continue but predicted the lira would return to “rational levels” soon, after the Turkish currency hit a record low of more than 7 to the U.S. dollar.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses businessmen in Trabzon, Turkey August 12, 2018. Murat Kula/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Erdogan, who has described the lira’s fall as the consequence of a plot rather than economic fundamentals, also said that spreading false news about the economy was treason and recent U.S. actions were a stab in the back against Ankara.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans

