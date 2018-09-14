FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 8:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Erdogan: Turkey came under 'economic attack' after U.S. statements

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkey came under a “heinous economic attack” after statements from the United States.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

At a speech to officials from his AK Party in Ankara, he said: “We have faced a heinous attack targeting the Turkish economy after a series of negative statements from the U.S. about our country were used as an excuse.”

Erdogan also said Turkey would see the result of the central bank’s independence after its substantial rate increase a day earlier. On Thursday the central bank lifted its benchmark rate by 6.25 percentage points.

(Corrects to show Erdogan did not explicitly say the United States was behind the attack.)

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan and Janet Lawrence

