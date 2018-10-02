FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 10:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Erdogan urges Turks to report price hikes, says government will raid stores

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called on Turks to report unusual price hikes in stores, saying it was the government’s responsibility to raid the inventories of these stores if necessary.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech as he attends the official inauguration of the Cologne Central Mosque in Cologne, Germany, September 29, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

“I call on my people: If there are unusual price differences in markets or elsewhere, report these to the municipality immediately,” Erdogan told lawmakers from his ruling AK Party.

“Wherever there are serious fluctuations in prices or stocks, it is our responsibility as the government to raid their stocks and do what is necessary,” he said.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

