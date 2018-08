ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday the Turkish lira was being targeted in an operation but that Turkey will overcome the attack and the currency volatility will pass.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

In a speech at a military graduation ceremony, Erdogan said Turkey was taking the necessary measures in response to the lira slide and it was starting to see concrete results from these steps.