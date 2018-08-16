FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 1:52 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Erdogan, Macron vow to boost economic ties: Turkish presidential source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone on Thursday and stressed the importance of developing economic and trade ties and boosting bilateral investment, a Turkish presidential source said.

The source said they agreed their finance ministers would meet soon and said Macron told Erdogan that Turkey’s economic stability was important for France. Turkey has been hit by a lira crisis fueled by a fierce row with the United States.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

