Erdogan, Macron vow to boost economic ties: Turkish presidential source

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone on Thursday and stressed the importance of developing economic and trade ties and boosting bilateral investment, a Turkish presidential source said.

The source said they agreed their finance ministers would meet soon and said Macron told Erdogan that Turkey’s economic stability was important for France. Turkey has been hit by a lira crisis fueled by a fierce row with the United States.