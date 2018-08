ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire spoke by phone on Friday and discussed U.S. sanctions steps against Turkey, agreeing to act together in response to such moves, Albayrak’s ministry said.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak speaks during a presentation to announce his economic policy in Istanbul, Turkey August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

The statement said that the two ministers decided to work closely to develop cooperation between Turkey and France and agreed to meet in Paris on Aug. 27.