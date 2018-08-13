Germany has interest in stable Turkish economy: government spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has an interest in a stable Turkish economy and is monitoring the situation closely, a government spokesman said, when asked about the meltdown of the Turkish currency, which has lost more than 40 percent against the U.S. dollar this year.

A spokeswoman for the German finance ministry said there had been no crisis talks among members of the G20 industrialized countries on the situation.

Turkey’s lira has declined sharply this year, largely over worries about President Tayyip Erdogan’s influence over the economy, his repeated calls for lower interest rates, and strains with the United States.

The spokeswoman said it was too early to comment on the exposure of German companies to the economic situation in Turkey, and declined to assess the latest developments there.