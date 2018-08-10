Turkey has not signaled desire for IMF aid: Fund spokesperson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Turkey has not approached the International Monetary Fund to ask for financial assistance, an IMF spokesperson said on Friday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters in Bayburt, Turkey August 10, 2018. Murat Kula/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

“We have received no indication from the Turkish authorities that they are contemplating a request for financial assistance,” IMF spokesperson Randa Elnagar said in an emailed statement.

Elnagar said the Fund would have no comment on the sharp drop in the Turkish lira. “The IMF does not comment on day-to- day currency activity,” Elnagar said.